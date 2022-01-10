Postulant to Cruzeiro leader, Maicon talks about the departure of Fábio and the new coach: “Very ambitious” | cruise

Defender Maicon is one of the reinforcements that Cruzeiro hit before the SAF stage, but who remained in Ronaldo’s plans. In the pre-season at Toca da Raposa, the defender starts the second chapter of the trajectory at the club where he was revealed, but played little. Ambition to raise the Fox is what guides the player.

At a press conference, Maicon spoke about the plans that led him to accept the invitation to return to Belo Horizonte, despite having received more financially advantageous proposals in the market. The athlete was free on the market since leaving Al-Nassr FC.

“So I want to be part of the cast, I want to be part of this new story, I want to build my new story with Cruzeiro.”



– What made me accept was the greatness of the club, knowing the history. I have experienced moments of Cruzeiro’s glory in the past. I was raised on the basis of Cruzeiro and had up close, I experienced the greatness of the club up close. And the club’s ambition for 2022, which is to move up to Serie A, motivated me a lot. I’m a player who likes challenges and when I received Cruzeiro’s proposal I didn’t think twice about accepting this challenge.

Like Maicon, another new face in this 2022 Cruise that will go to the third attempt to climb to Serie A is coach Paulo Pezzolano. The coach’s first impressions are positive at Toca II.

– Not only me, but the whole cast is very satisfied with the new coach’s work method. He’s a young coach, very ambitious, just like us. Like us, he accepted this great challenge, which is to bring Cruzeiro to the A Series of the Brazilian Championship this year, and Cruzeiro needs ambitious people. I think the arrival of the new coach and his method of work have everything to do with – said Maicon.

The 33-year-old defender is from the Cruzeiro base. He made his professional debut in 2007, after standing out in the under-20. It was a short time. He ended up going to Portugal, he was successful at FC Porto. He played for São Paulo, earned the nickname “God of Zaga”, returned to Europe and had the experience in Asia. In his short period at Cruzeiro, Maicon saw goalkeeper Fábio begin to build the trajectory that would culminate in titles and record games for the club. They will no longer be companions, however.

– Fábio is an idol, he will always be an idol. He is a player, a great athlete, he has represented the club for 17, 18 years and will always be in our memory. This is a situation I prefer not to respond to. The administration made the decision it should have made, it’s not for me to talk about that. Now, about leadership, I think we all have to assume the role of leader on the field a little, do ours, try to help each other.