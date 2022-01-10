Potential ace and new Vini Jr: Spanish newspapers praise Endrick

Forward Endrick, from Palmeiras, is one of the main highlights of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. At 15 years old, the player has four goals in the competition in two games, with just one of them being a starter — adding Verdinho’s two games in the competition, the boy only played in 90 minutes.

The player’s performances did not take long to reverberate in Europe. After the match against Ariquemes, from Rondônia, which Palmeiras won 3-0 and Endrick scored two goals, former English striker Gary Lineker (top scorer of the 1986 World Cup) retweeted the video of the young man’s first goal and showed to be amazed with what he saw.

This time it was the Spanish newspapers. The ‘As’ and ‘Sport’ brought on their home page today (10) two articles about the 15 year old who is delighting in a category of players much older than his age.

The ‘As’ called Endrick ‘the new Vinicius Junior’ — who is shining this season for Real Madrid. The publication of the news portal does not spare praise for Endrick, he was called a ‘phenomenon’, ‘crack’ and ‘Palmeiras’ golden boy’.

‘His performances resemble those of Vinicius Juniors in the 2017 edition [da Copinha]. Of course, his name was the first to stand out among the tournament’s scouts.”

Already ‘Sport’ preferred to avoid comparisons with other players, but the praise also draws attention.

“He [Endrick] showed everything he is capable of. With a golden left leg, he enchanted her with her skill and her extraordinary ability to define. Your future is bright.”

Other parts of the text refer to Endrick as a ‘potential ace’ and ‘a star is being born’.

Palmeiras’ next match at Copinha is tomorrow (11), against Água Santa, at 15:15 (GMT), at Arena Inamar.