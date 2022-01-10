The actress Sabrina Petraglia, 38, entered the 25th week of pregnancy and decided to share an unprecedented record with her followers on Instagram, this Sunday morning (9). In the image, the famous one appears in a bikini, showing her belly while enjoying a sunny day at Praia do Marceneiro, in Alagoas.

“Good morning, with a big belly entering the 25th week!”, wrote Sabrina in the caption of the post. In the photo, the actress posed all smiles, wearing the stylish outfit, sunglasses and a cap. Already in the comments, the artist was highly praised by famous fans and friends.

“How beautiful”, he wrote Camilla Camargo. “Ehhhhh sun”, commented Nathalia Dill. “Beautiful”, praised Ana Paula Renault. “Just beautiful!”, said a follower. “Big belly of light that intensifies the life of your life. Best wishes for all the days of your existence”, declared a fan.

Pregnant, Sabrina Petraglia poses in a bikini and shows off her belly (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

care during pregnancy

This is the third pregnancy of Sabrina Petraglia. the actress, married to Ramón Velázquez, is also the mother of Gael, 2 years, and maya, 1 year old. In a conversation with journalist Carla Neves, from Quem magazine, the artist explained that she has been very careful with her health during her current pregnancy, not to run the risk of developing gestational diabetes again.

“I’m swimming and I have a menu made by my nutritionist for the children and for me. I’m trying to control my blood glucose well so I don’t have the gestational diabetes I had during Maya’s and Gael’s pregnancies”, she told me.

