Preta Gil recovers from the covid and reveals sequel; check out

Preta Gil, 47, has recovered from covid-19. The information was released by the singer herself.

“Today I was discharged from my isolation by my doctor. I’m still at home and taking care of myself, covid can leave some sequels, in my case – and this second time -, only fatigue”, wrote Preta Gil, on Instagram, revealing that the illness left him a sequel.

“Tomorrow I start lung physiotherapy and exercises to regain my breath and muscle strength. Each one has a different immune system so be on the lookout for symptoms so you can treat and rehabilitate your body properly,” she continued.

Then, the singer made a warning about the advancement of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. “This variant is less lethal, but it’s not weak, there were at least 5 days of a lot of malaise. Thank God, my Santinhas and my Orixás I’m fine and I’ll continue with all the care I’ve been taking since the beginning of the pandemic , and even more attentive,” he warned.

Finally, the singer encouraged self-care. “I still haven’t got back to my concert schedule, I only attended environments for work or leisure, where everyone was tested and even so, in some breach, I got contaminated. So, every care is little and responsibility, more than ever, is the The watchword. As soon as I can, I’ll take my booster dose of the vaccine. Take care,” concluded Preta Gil.