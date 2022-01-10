Preta Gil reveals sequels of covid-19 and warns: ‘Take care of yourselves’

Published on 01/09/2022, at 7:23 pm Reproduction | Social networks BNews Newsroom

Preta Gil, 47, has recovered from covid-19. The singer told the news on social networks, revealing that the disease left her a sequel. “Today I was discharged from my isolation by my doctor. I’m still at home and taking care of myself, covid can leave some sequels, in my case, it left a fatigue”, she wrote on Instagram.

“Tomorrow I start lung physiotherapy and exercises to regain my breath and muscle strength. Each one has a different immune system so be on the lookout for symptoms so you can treat and rehabilitate your body properly,” she continued. Then the singer made a warning about the advancement of the Ômicron variant. “This variant is less lethal, but it is not weak, there were at least 5 days of a lot of malaise. I will continue with all the precautions I have been taking since the beginning of the pandemic”, he warned.

Finally, the singer encouraged self-care. “I still haven’t got back to my concert schedule, I only attended environments for work or leisure, where everyone was tested and even so, in some breach, I got contaminated. So, every care is little and responsibility, more than ever, is the As soon as I can, I’ll take my booster dose of the vaccine. Take care,” concluded Preta.

