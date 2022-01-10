Price drops in 18 states this week, says ANP

Average prices for hydrous ethanol fell in 18 states in the week between January 2 and 8, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) compiled by AE-Taxas. In seven other states and the Federal District, prices rose, while in Amapá there was no survey. In posts surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol fell 0.24% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 5.063 to R$ 5.051 per liter. It was the seventh consecutive drop in the average price in the country.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state and with the most evaluated posts, the average price of hydrated ethanol was R$ 4.878 per liter, a drop of 0.10% compared to the previous week.

The minimum price registered for the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$4.309 a liter, in São Paulo, while the lowest average price in the state, R$4.610, was registered in Mato Grosso. The maximum price, of R$ 7,797 per liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also the one in Rio Grande do Sul, of R$ 6,724.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 4.84%. The state with the biggest drop in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter devalued 11.18% in the month. In the weekly calculation, the biggest percentage drop in price, of 2.71%, was observed in Rio Grande do Sul; and the biggest increase, of 1.37%, happened in Piauí.

Competitiveness

Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and the Federal District in the week between January 2 and 8, shows the ANP survey compiled by AE-Taxas. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, as it has a lower calorific value, has a cap price of 70% for the petroleum product at gas stations to be considered advantageous. In the average of the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol has a parity of 76.58% compared to gasoline.

In Mato Grosso, however, biofuel is almost becoming more advantageous: the parity for the week was 70.46%. The second closest state to 70% is Goiás, with 72.29%. São Paulo, the main producer and consumer of biofuel, has a parity of 77.18%.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the parity is 102.30% – that is, a liter of ethanol is more expensive than that of gasoline.