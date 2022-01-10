Princess who criticized “abuses” is released after serving 3 years in prison in Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities released a princess and her daughter, held without charge for nearly three years in the capital Riyadh, a human rights organization reported on Saturday (8). Basmah bin Saud is known for her critical stances on the “abuses” committed in Saudi Arabia and has long been seen as an advocate of women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy in the Gulf.

Basmah bin Saud, 57-year-old princess and businesswoman, was arrested in March 2019 and in April 2020 she begged Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to release her for health reasons.

The princess “and her daughter Suhud […] they were released,” the human rights organization ALQST said on Twitter. “She did not receive the medical care she needed against potentially fatal conditions,” the organization said. “At no time during her detention were charges brought against her,” it added. official statement from the NGO. Saudi authorities did not comment on the case.

Princess Basmah was detained shortly before a trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to the family.

“Reformist”

Prince Mohamed bin Salman has been considered a “reformist” since he was appointed by his father, King Salman, in June 2017. Since then, he has ordered several reforms, such as allowing women to rule or lessening the rules that give men authority about women in their families.

In written testimony sent to the United Nations in 2020, her family claimed that the princess had been detained in large part because of her “open criticism of abuses” committed in Saudi Arabia.

