Protests in Kazakhstan leave more than 160 dead and 6,000 detained

A country with 19 million inhabitants is undergoing the biggest demonstrations since its independence in 1989

EFE/EPA/STRINGER Kazakh police officers rally during protest in Kazakhstan



The protests in Kazakhstan they leave 164 dead and about 2,000 wounded. In addition, authorities announced on Sunday, 9th, that they had arrested nearly 6,000 people linked to these bloody riots that have shaken the largest country in Central Asia throughout the week. The numbers could not be confirmed by an independent source, but 103 deaths were reported in Almaty, the economic capital, according to various newspapers, citing the Ministry of Health. called by them “armed criminals”) and 16 members of the security forces.

On Sunday afternoon, the statement disappeared from the government channel on telegram, and the Ministry of Health told the Kazakh and Russian media that the information was published in error. However, they did not disprove the information and no new numbers were provided. In total, some 5,800 people were detained, “among them many foreigners”, in 125 different investigations, the Kazakh presidency said in a statement, without providing further details. “The situation has stabilized across the country” despite security forces continuing to carry out “cleanup” operations, the source added after a crisis meeting convened by President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan, a country of 19 million people, rich in hydrocarbons, was shaken by unprecedented demonstrations, the biggest since its independence in 1989, in which dozens of people died. The protest started last Sunday, 2, in the provinces, due to the increase in gas prices. It then spread to major cities, including Almaty, where police fired live bullets at protesters. According to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, quoted on Sunday by the local press, the material damage was estimated at around 175 million euros (BRL 1.1 billion).

More than 100 companies and banks were looted and around 400 vehicles destroyed. Almaty has returned to relative tranquility in recent days, but police officers fire warning shots into the air to prevent its inhabitants from approaching the city’s central square, the report noted on Saturday 8. A sign of the timid return to normality, 30 supermarkets reopened this Sunday, according to newspapers, with the population worried about a possible shortage. The local airport, which was supposed to reopen this Monday, 10, will remain closed “until the situation stabilizes”.

*With information from AFP