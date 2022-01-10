Rafa Kalimann will command ‘Bbate-Papo BBB’ in the 22nd edition of the reality show | TV and Series

Rafa Kalimann will join the #RedeBBB team. Along with Ana Clara and Rhudson Victor, the former BBB and presenter will tell all the news and comment on the main events of the house in different attractions on social networks and on the program’s official website.

Rafa will be responsible for leading the “Bbate-Papo BBB”, which, traditionally, promotes the first contact of the eliminated participant with the public.

“In the live program, the former participant watches videos that marked his trajectory, answers questions from fans and reacts to what happened while he was confined. The famous “gift of the eliminated” is also guaranteed in the new season, in addition, of course, of first-hand accounts of everything that the participant lived in the game”, informs the production of the reality.

“I want to put myself in the listening position to extract good reports about their experience from each one who has been eliminated. Just as I want to listen and have exchanges with the public. This chat is also with those who are at home and I want to have them more and more together”, says Rafa.

The “BBB 22” premieres on January 17 and is presented by Tadeu Schmidt.

Rhudson Victor at ‘Parada BBB’

Rhudson Victor is in charge of “Parada BBB”, another attraction of #RedeBBB. In the program, Rhudson reflects on everything that happens in the house with a fun look and focusing on what is grooving on social media.

“Once again I will have the opportunity to lead ‘Parada BBB’, and I am very happy because he is my baby. I really love ‘Parada’. the BBB at the same time. I would say it’s a perfect combo for reality fans.”

Ana Clara assumes “The Elimination”

In addition to commanding “BBB – A Eliminação” for the first time, at Multishow, Ana Clara will win a new program at #RedeBBB: “Fora da Casa”. The attraction airs live, on Gshow and Globoplay, on Thursdays, right after the TV Globo program.

In it, Ana Clara has guests to debate and speculate about the game, with good humor and a new look at the ex-sister or the recently eliminated ex-brother.

“I’m really excited! It’s going to be my fourth season, and this time we have this new show. I’m sure the audience will enjoy it a lot. I hope the crowd welcomes this project with open arms and enjoys it together with the people.”

