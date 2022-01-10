Rafael Vitti dispenses special effects and does real magic in Beyond Illusion · TV News

Rafael Vitti literally worked magic to play Davi in ​​Além da Ilusão, an unprecedented soap opera that will replace Nos Tempos do Imperador from the 7th. protagonist numbers in a mechanical way. That is, no trick.

In an interview with TV news, director Luiz Henrique Rios explains that he had to redouble his care with the cameras so as not to reveal the secrets behind the sleight of hand:

I had the welcome opportunity to deal with an actor who is magical. We even use some resources, but most of the scenes are tricks that Rafael himself performs. Magic is a game of seduction and distraction, so the story itself as a whole carries that magic.

The heartthrob had already done some of them at Truque Vip, by Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), in which he was crowned champion of the second season. “It’s an area that I’ve always been very interested in. A very complex art, which has to be practiced a lot to be even minimally credible”, he points out.

Vitti also went after illusionists Raphael Santacruz and Gabriel Montenegro to pass on some of the profession’s secrets. “Obviously, in the soap opera we have the help of the angle and the cut of the camera, but I spent three months training non-stop with a deck, a ring and a coin”, he reveals.

PAULO BELOTE/TV GLOBO

David and Elisa in the six o’clock soap opera

The first scenes released by Globo have already shown one of Ravi’s many tricks throughout Alessandra Poggi’s serials. He sets a napkin on fire to surprise Elisa (Larissa Manoela) with a red rose — and all right in front of Isadora’s (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela) nose.

“Magic is the icing on the cake for our story, because it brings an extra dose of enchantment. If I could really do magic, I would eliminate this Covid-19 virus from the face of the Earth and, as a bonus, I would find a way to reforest the Amazon”, quivers the father of Clara Maria, 2 years old, the result of his relationship with humorist Tatá Werneck.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Beyond illusion and other soap operas.