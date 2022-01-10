Rain leaves submerged houses in Rio Piracicaba; see aerial images – General

Residents should avoid leaving their home, says Civil Defense (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

The municipality of Rio Piracicaba, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, is another one of those affected by heavy rains. After the river that gives the city its name overflows, the city said that the Civil Defense received more than 100 calls in the last 24 hours. The vaccination against COVID-19, scheduled for this Monday (10/1), has been cancelled.

After the official statement from the Executive, the report of the State of Minas tried to contact the Civil Defense of the city via WhatsApp this Sunday night (9/1). “The phone doesn’t stop ringing. There are a lot of people stranded,” said an employee, in an audio message, claiming that he could not give much information due to the ongoing calamity. “Sorry, we’re not doing it,” he said.

A few minutes later, the organ sent a brief message that set the tone for the work that lasted until the closing of the report. “We have many homeless people and people stranded in inaccessible places due to the current,” said the organization.

In images circulating on social networks, it is possible to see that entire houses were submerged. There is still no balance of the total number of people affected.

City Hall decrees a state of emergency

Faced with the serious situation, the municipal administration declared a state of emergency this Sunday. “There are records of landslides, interdiction of houses, falling trees, roads with no traffic conditions and people stranded,” said the city.

Houses are completely submerged in Rio Piracicaba (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

Drivers should pay extra attention when using MG-123, at the entrance to Rio Piracicaba, as only one lane is being used, said the municipal administration.

Residents should avoid leaving their home, says Civil Defense

In an official statement, the Civil Defense said that residents must avoid leaving their homes. “The unnecessary traffic of people on the streets is making it difficult for the Civil Police, the Rio Piracicaba City Hall, the Military Police and the Fire Department to carry out rescue operations”, warned the organization.