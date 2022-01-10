Rains in MG stop operations at Vale, Usiminas, Vallourec and CSN

Intense rains that hit Minas Gerais paralyzed operations at Vale, Usiminas, CSN and closed the Pau Branco iron ore mine, owned by France’s Vallourec, leaving companies and communities in the important state for the country’s mining sector on alert.

The mining company Vale informed today that it has partially paralyzed production in the Southeast and South Systems “with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of its employees and communities”, due to the high level of rainfall that hit Minas Gerais.

According to a statement, train circulation on the EFVM (Vitoria-Minas Railroad) was affected.

Despite the stoppage, Vale maintained its production target of 320 million to 335 million tons of iron ore for 2022, with the company citing that the Northern System continues to operate according to plans, which take into account the seasonal impact of the rainy season on all operations.

According to Vale, in the Southeastern System, the EFVM was paralyzed in the Rio Piracicaba-João Monlevade stretch, preventing the flow of material from the Brucutu mine and the Mariana complex, “which have suspended production”.

The section Desembargador Drummond-Nova Era is also at a standstill, but in the process of being released and has not affected the production of the Itabira Complex.

In the Southern System, the production of all complexes is temporarily halted, due to the interdiction of stretches of the BR-040 and MG-030 highways and the safety of movement for employees and third parties.

Part of the BR-040 road was blocked over the weekend after the overflow of a water containment dam at Vallourec’s Pau Branco mine, which led the ANM (National Mining Agency) to interdict operations.

The Minas Gerais Court decided to impose a series of measures on the Vallourec tube manufacturer, responsible for the dyke, to contain the damage caused by the overflow.

The court decision suspends Vallourec’s activities at the site, blocks R$ 1 billion from the company and forces it to take measures “to contain the environmental and social damage” caused by the spill.

Vale also said that “there was no change in the level of emergency in any of its structures, which are permanently monitored by inspections, maintenance, radar, robotic stations, video cameras and instruments, such as manual and automatic piezometers”.

The concern about dams in the state comes after two deadly disasters in recent years. The collapse of the dam at Vale’s Córrego do Feijão mine left 270 dead in Brumadinho in 2019. Among the victims are Vale employees, residents of the region, and workers and people visiting a nearby inn.

In 2015, the Fundão dam, in Mariana, owned by Samarco, broke down, leaving 19 victims.

Muse

Musa (Mineração Usiminas), a subsidiary of the steel company, also had its operations temporarily halted due to heavy rains in the region of Itatiaiuçu (MG).

In addition, the company informed that level 1 of the PAEBM (Mining Dam Emergency Action Plan) was activated on Saturday for its Central Dam, which has been deactivated since 2014. This condition means an initial state of alert and does not represent a compromise of the factors of security.

The region around the Carioca dam, part of the hydroelectric power plant owned by Companhia de Telas Santanense, located in the municipality of Pará de Minas, is also on alert, according to authorities.

“This dam went through a flood event, given the heavy rains that hit the State of Minas Gerais,” said regulator Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

Preventively, the Civil Defense removed from the site dozens of people who were in risk areas, according to a statement issued by the government of Minas Gerais.

CSN

CSN announced today the suspension of operations at the Casa de Pedra iron ore mine, in Congonhas (MG), due to heavy rains that have hit the region in recent days.

The company stated that the extraction and movement operations were “temporarily suspended with the expectation of a return to activities in the next few days”.

The company also stated that it suspended iron ore export operations at the coal terminal of its port in Itaguaí (RJ) “due to the high level of humidity verified at the site”.

138 cities in emergency situation

The heavy rains that hit the state have already led 138 cities to declare an emergency situation, according to a balance released yesterday by the state Civil Defense. Since October, the beginning of the rainy season, 16 deaths have been registered, considering the ten caused by the fall of a rock in Capitólio, 284 km from Belo Horizonte, on Saturday (8). More than 30 people were injured in the accident.

The other deaths were registered in the cities of Uberaba, Coronel Fabriciano, Nova Serrana, Engenheiro Caldas, Pescador and Montes Claros, according to the Civil Defense.

In all, 13,723 people were left homeless and 3,374 homeless. In both cases, it is people who have had to leave their homes, but those who need government assistance for temporary housing are considered homeless.

Zema: mining will lose importance in the economy

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) pointed out that mining, an activity that, in his words, causes damage to the environment, tends to have a lower weight on the state’s economy from now on. “Other activities, which are less harmful to the environment, are growing and making mining less prevalent,” he said, in an interview with CNN Brasil.

The governor recalls that Minas has a law approved in 2021 which provides for more than 50 dams to be decommissioned. “The removal of this material is not done quickly. There are mining companies that are working in advance, but this cannot be done overnight,” he said.

Zema claims that state technicians and the National Mining Agency monitor dams at risk and that regions with the possibility of leaks have already had the area evacuated before the rainy season. “We have been monitoring the situation of the State’s dams hour by hour. We hope that the tragedy of Mariana and Brumadinho will never happen again.”

* With Reuters and Estadão Content