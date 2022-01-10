Rains in the interior of RJ cause flooding and roadblocks and leave them homeless; Check out the weather forecast

The heavy rains that hit the state of Rio this weekend caused flooding and landslides, in addition to blocking roads. The most affected regions are the North and Northwest. According to the Fire Department, there are about 156 homeless, 340 displaced and 979 affected in the state. According to Climatempo, more rain is forecast for this week, with the risk of new landslides.

This Sunday, there was an overflow of rivers, such as the Muriaé, Carangola, Itabapoana, Pomba and Paraíba do Sul, in the North and Northwest of the state. The Fire Department claims that at least ten cities close to the basins had losses. Until the end of this Sunday, more than 150 occurrences related to rain were registered.

There were landslides and tree falls in Petrópolis, Cachoeiras de Macacu, São Sebastião de Alto and Cantagalo, in the interior of the state of Rio. There were flooding points in Itaperuna, Porciúncula, Bom Jesus do Itabapoana and Cambuci, in the same region.

On a social network, a resident of the neighborhood of Niterói, in Itaperuna, published one of the streets in the region that was completely flooded:

The city of Itaperuna also posted on Instagram a video of Rua Primeiro de Maio, which is in the same neighborhood:

The municipality of São Francisco de Itabapoana, in the North of Rio de Janeiro, issued an alert stage related to “intense rain”. The biggest concern, according to the statement, is for neighborhoods close to the banks of the Itabapoana River, such as Lagoa Feia, Máquina and Barra do Itabapoana, and on the banks of the Paraíba do Sul River, such as Gargaú and Campo Novo. An emergency service to the population was called.

Until 9:00 am on Monday, only two lanes were still closed because of the heavy rain: the RI-165, Paraty-Cunha, and the RJ-146, between Manoel de Moraes, in Santa Maria Madalena, and Visconde do Imbé , in Trajano de Moraes, which gave up this weekend, according to the Department of Highways of the State of Rio de Janeiro (DER-RJ).

According to Climatempo, until the 13th of this month, all regions of the state may have moderate to heavy rain, with potential for flooding. In Greater Rio, a large volume of rain is also forecast. The portal informs that it is necessary to be careful because the large volume of rain will fall in areas that already have accumulated water.

Earlier, in an interview with Bom Dia Rio, on TV Globo, the state governor, Claudio Castro, stated that he was following the rains in these regions:

— The points of attention are the North and Northwest of the state, the Serrana Region, the Costa Verde and the Baixada Fluminense. The Civil Defense and Fire Department are working, with machinery opening and cleaning roads. The State Secretariat for Social Development, together with city halls, takes care of the homeless and displaced, who are not many. Once the rain passes, life returns to normal.

The State Secretary of Health of Rio, Alexandre Chieppe, stated that the large volume of rain is also implying care in hospitals:

— There is great concern in the transfer of patients, not Covid-19, but affected by other diseases, which have had an impact on the care network due to the rains. The biggest concern, at this time, includes the care of the urgency and emergency network – highlighted the State Health Secretary of Rio, Alexandre Chieppe, who also cited the sending of Covid tests to the cities: – We will give all the support, the tests are being sent.

See the weather forecast for the capital, according to Climatempo

Monday: Rainy in the morning. Afternoon sun vents and rain showers that last until night. Minimum 19 degrees and maximum 26 degrees.

Tuesday: Sun with some clouds. It rains fast during the day and at night. Minimum 21 degrees and maximum 29 degrees.

Wednesday: Sun with rising clouds in the morning. Showers in the afternoon and evening. Minimum 22 degrees and maximum 31 degrees.

Thursday: Sun with rising clouds in the morning. Showers in the afternoon and evening. Minimum 23 degrees and maximum 33 degrees.

Friday: Sun with rising clouds in the morning. Afternoon rain showers. In the evening the weather gets clean. Minimum 23 degrees and maximum 34 degrees.