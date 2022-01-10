Ram will have electric pickup truck to fight Silverado and F-150







Ram 1500 EV Photo: Car Buzz / Playback

Ram will not be far behind Chevrolet and Ford in the all-electric pickup battle. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed to Automotive News that the company is “adjusting specifications” to launch the electric Ram 1500. The debut of the model should take place in 2024.





Ram 1500 2022 Photo: Stellantis / Disclosure

Last week, one of the stars of the CES technology fair was the unprecedented Chevrolet Silverado EV. Before that, the strong US market for large pickup trucks had already been shaken by the introduction of the Ford F-150 Lightning. With the confirmation of a Ram 1500 EV, the future of pickup trucks will definitely be battery-powered.

There is not much information about the Electric Ram 1500. It is only known that it will be produced on a new platform and that it will have a fast loading of up to 150 kW. But there are rumors in the United States that it could have a range of 800 km. The Ford F-150 Lightning has a range of 480 km and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will have a range of 640 km.

The American website Car Buzz published an interesting and quite daring projection of what would be an electric Ram 1500. However, there is still not enough information to confirm how radical the design of Stellantis’ first all-electric pickup will be.