Razer Announces Gamer Chair with Tactile Feedback

In partnership with D-BOX, Razer took one such surprise to CES 2022 — the world’s largest technology fair. Enki Pro HyperSense, a gamer chair with tactile feedback and native support for over 2200 games, was unveiled. With an engine at the base, it will immerse players even more during gameplay. Like a 4D cinema, but with games?

In addition to reacting to the events of games, the device will also have interactions with movies and music. Described as “the most advanced yet” by Sébastien Mailhot, executive director of D-BOX, the promise is to bring even more immersion to the gaming sessions.

The combination of our specialties has resulted in a product that physically transforms the gaming, film and music experience through the use of the best high-fidelity tactile feedback.

Razer’s Enki Pro HyperSense will feature optimized contact points and vertical and backward motions. Of the natively supported titles, big options like F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla were cited.

How much will a Razer Enki Pro HyperSense cost?

So far, neither the release date nor Razer’s Enki Pro HyperSense price suggestion has been released. In addition to partnering with D-BOX to bring this technology to the gaming chair, the brand has expanded its horizons and will launch a gamer smartwatch. Look!