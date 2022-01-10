Rebel is renewed for second season

Rebel was renewed for a second season days after its debut on Netflix. The announcement came during a special fan event attended by the entire cast, at which the actors confirmed the addition of the Mexican singer Saak to the new wave of episodes; see the ad followed by the performance of “Rebel” above.

the new cast of Rebel includes young actors selene, Franco Masini, Alejandro Puente, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Blue Guaitia, Giovanna Grigio and Sergio Mayer Mori. Check out the Netflix synopsis:

“As a secret society that has apparently disappeared for 18 years returns to disrupt the new students’ musical dreams and ambitions, they will try to find the best among the best to form their own bands.”

Season one is available on Netflix.

Previous versions

Shown between 2002 and 2003 in Argentina, Rebelde Way is set in a high-level school and follows different young people from different contexts, dealing with the fun and problems of youth. The work is by Mexican producer Cris Morena, who also created Chiquititas and Florcient.

The format was sold to Mexico, which produced the most popular version of Rebelde, and also to Brazil, which had its own version on RecordTV in 2011.

