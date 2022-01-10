Rebel without a cause, Cecília goes overboard and pays a monkey· TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will put herself in a series of embarrassing situations this week in Um Lugar ao Sol. After seeing Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) kissing Felipe (Gabriel Leone), she will want to “revenge” her mother and will start giving very on Breno (Marco Ricca). The man will reject her, but the young model will insist, go overboard and pay assholes.

This is one of the subjects of the 87th episode of the Noveleiros podcast, from TV news. In the weekly programs, journalists Fernanda Lopes, Daniel Farad, Márcia Pereira, Daniele Amorim and Guilherme Machado talk and tell the highlights of the next chapters of the serials that are on the air from the perspective of professional novelists.

The character’s rebellion will intensify after she sees Rebeca and Felipe exchanging a kiss in front of the hospital where Ilana (Mariana Lima) is hospitalized. She will have just gone through childbirth, in which one of her twin daughters will die. Rebeca will go there to visit her friend and will not know that Cecília is also there.

The girl will be so irate that her mother is hooking up with her friend’s ex-boyfriend that she’ll think she can pay back and do the same. She will enter the hospital and tell Breno, Ilana’s husband, what she saw. Cecilia will even kiss him, ignoring the fact that he has just lost a daughter. The photographer will push her away and reject the kiss.

Worried about the onslaught of Túlio’s daughter (Daniel Dantas), Breno will decide not to make the campaign that would be starring in her anymore. This, however, will only make Cecilia more restless. She will start calling Ilana’s husband constantly, and he will ignore her.

The young woman will then go beyond all limits and pay the price of showing up at Breno’s house, without warning and without respecting the grief he and Ilana will be going through. All this to be rejected once more.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in total. The plot debuted fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pantanal remake will replace the prime time serial from March 2022.

