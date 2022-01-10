Red Dead Redemption could get a remake in the style of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar also prepares a next-gen patch for Red Dead Redemption 2

One of the most acclaimed games in Rockstar history, the first Red Dead Redemption has been the subject of rumors about a possible remake since much of its universe was recreated in Red Dead Redemption 2. While recent information suggests that a re-release is just a matter of time, it seems that the treatment that will be given to the game will not be as neat as the fans expected.

On his personal Twitter account, the Insider @AccNGT stated that the long-awaited remake of Red Dead Redemption should follow the same path as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition. That is, instead of the game being completely redone from the beginning, it would be updated using upscale techniques and artificial intelligence, as well as with the use of updated textures.

He says that, although the project is already under development, there is little chance that Rockstar will release official information about him later this year. This is natural given the problems faced by the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which since its launch has been criticized for the amount of bugs and for mischaracterizing the original games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 promises news for 2022

While the remake of the first Red Dead Redemption should still take a while to appear, @AccNGT says that news related to the second game should come soon. According to him, developers are preparing to launch a new patch that would allow the title to take more advantage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X hardware.



The insider didn’t reveal many details about what the Red Dead Redemption 2 update should bring, but questions like greater graphic fidelity and an increase in performance to be expected. The title hit stores in October 2018, taking full advantage of what the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One had to offer, revealing more of its potential when the PC version arrived on November 5, 2019.

While Rockstar does not release further details on a possible re-release of the original title or an update patch for the sequel, she continues to invest in Red Dead Online. In addition to betting on events that offer more experience and DRO$, the company has also been offering themed content (such as Halloween) and adding new missions to the title.

