Red Dead Redemption remaster and PS5 RDR 2 are coming

Double dose news for fans of the Red Dead saga. According to recent rumors, Rockstar would be working on two very interesting projects: a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption and a PlayStation 5 version of the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2. The information is from the insider “accNgt“.

Famous for getting some predictions right about Star Wars Eclipse, the leaker did a Q&A on his Twitter last weekend – where he even talked about a possible State of Play in February. Well, one of the themes of the questions was precisely the work on future Red Dead Redemption projects, and the news is positive:

What are the chances for the Rdr2 ps5 patch this year? Or a Rdr1 remake this year Pretty high for an announcement but a release, I don’t think so — AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 7, 2022

first tweet — Any news on a PlayStation event earlier this year? It’s coming, I’ll have a lot of information to deliver when it’s announced. second tweet — What are the chances of an RDR 2 patch for PS5 this year? Or a remake of RDR? The chances of the announcement are high, but for launch I don’t think so.

After the tweets, the insider confirmed to the website DualShockers that Rockstar would be producing a remaster of the first game, very similar to what was done in GTA The Trilogy. According to him, the official announcement could happen very soon (maybe at that PlayStation event next month?). However, the launch should not be in 2022.

The long-awaited update of RDR 2 for PlayStation 5 follows the same schedule: announcement this year, release later. Apparently, the failure of updates to the Grand Theft Auto classics influenced this aspect. It is likely that the developers are being more cautious with the new projects, to avoid public and critical fiascos as happened with GTA.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that a “Red Dead Redemption Remastered” appears as a rumor. In August 2021, in Take-Two’s fiscal report, three remasters/remakes were cited as “in development”. In November, the Rockstar Magazine website already stated that one of them would be RDR, with improvements in textures, graphics and frame rate.

Red Dead Redemption Remaster (Still) Is Just a Rumor

Released in 2010 for PS3, the first Red Dead Redemption received much critical acclaim with its story by John Marston – with a score of 95 on Metacritic. The sequel, from 2018, is a prequel focusing on Arthur Morgan and was even more successful. Average of 97 among the evaluations of the site and 39 million copies sold, taking the franchise to more than 60 million units sold.

Therefore, it is to be expected that there will be a great demand for new versions of the games. However, all information about the projects is still just rumors and. No official announcement regarding the future of the Red Dead Redemption franchise has been issued by Rockstar Games.