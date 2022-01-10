RedeBBB wins new program and new member for BBB 22 | BBB22

BBB 22 is coming and if there is a place to stay informed about the reality, it is #RedeBBB. In the 22nd edition, which opens on the 17th, it brings surprises: a new program and a new member. Digital influencer and former BBB 20 participant, Rafa Kalimann joins Ana Clara and Rhudson Victor in the team that tells all the news and comments on the main events of the house. Throughout the season, the trio commands different attractions on social networks and on the program’s official website.

The long-awaited BBB Chat, which traditionally promotes the first contact of the eliminated or eliminated with the public, this time is led by Rafa Kalimann. On the live program, the former participant watches videos that marked his trajectory, answers questions from fans and reacts to what happened while he was confined. The famous “gift of the eliminated” is also guaranteed in the new season, besides, of course, the first-hand accounts of everything that the participant experienced in the game.

New to the role, Rafa says he is very excited to start on the team and describes his arrival at #RedeBBB as the feeling of coming home. “But now spying too (laughs),” he observes. The new member also reveals that she intends to conduct the attraction with lightness and good vibes:

“I want to put myself in the listening position to extract from each eliminated good reports about their experience. Just as I want to hear and exchange with the public. This chat is also with whoever is at home and I want to have them more and more together”, he adds.

Another #RedeBBB original, the BBB Parada continues under the command of Rhudson Victor, who is back for his second season on the team. In the attraction, Rhudson echoes everything that happens in the most watched house in Brazil with a fun look and focused on social networks: what rocked the web, the memes, the reaction of anonymous and famous fans. “Once again I will have the opportunity to conduct the ‘BBB Parade’, and I’m really happy because he’s my darling. I really love ‘Parada’. In it, we get informed, have fun and still see everything that is being said about the BBB, at the same time. I would say it’s a perfect combo for reality fans,” celebrates Rhudson.

Veteran Ana Clara, on the other hand, has new challenges in 2022: in addition to commanding the BBB – The Elimination for the first time, on Multishow, the presenter wins a new program on #RedeBBB: o Out of Home airs live, on Gshow and Globoplay, on Thursdays, right after the TV Globo program. In it, Ana Clara has guests to debate and speculate about the game, with good humor and a new look at the ex-sister or the recently eliminated ex-brother. The program also features exclusive content from before the participant enters the house and addresses the ex-BBB’s new routine and his first days out of confinement.

“I’m very excited! It’s going to be my fourth season and, this time, we have this new program. I’m sure the audience will enjoy it a lot. I hope everyone welcomes this project with open arms and enjoys it with us”, celebrates Ana Clara.

After the success of the first season, the podcast ‘BBB Tá On’, led by Jeska Grecco and Samir Duarte, returns with everything for this edition bringing exclusive content, such as the interview with the eliminated and the testimony of the leader of the week, recorded directly from home to the Leader Podcast.

Check out the complete schedule of #RedeBBB this season:

Tuesdays, after the TV Globo program. Live on Gshow and Globoplay.

Thursdays, after the TV Globo program. Live on Gshow and Globoplay.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, on Gshow and on the official BBB profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Unpublished episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To listen on Gshow, Globoplay or audio platforms.

THE BBB 22 has general direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on January 17th.

