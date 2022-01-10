Reginaldo elects idol for Corinthians and defines the style of play

Left-back Reginaldo was the first person to be interviewed “Children of the Earth”, at Corinthians TV, aimed at conversations with the highlights of the Corinthians base – see in full below. In the interview, the Corinthians captain at Copinha revealed his idol at Timão, and valued the opportunity to defend the club at Parque São Jorge.

“(My biggest idol) It’s Fábio Santos, unique inspiration, a professional guy on and off the field. Marcelo is also my idol.” said Reginaldo, to Corinthians TV.

“A unique moment, I was always waiting for such an opportunity, and thank God I got to know a little more about Corinthians, and I had this opportunity to be with the group, to know the whole context. Really unique opportunity.” pointed out the left-back.

Reginaldo was also asked about his style of play. With few words, the left-back praised his qualities in the defensive sector of the field.

“Good at recomposing, good marking, speed, good occupation of spaces.” summarized Reginaldo.

Left-back Reginaldo should be one of the Corinthians starters in this Monday’s match, against São José. The 20-year-old player has been responsible for the captain’s belt for the Alvinegra team during Copinha.

