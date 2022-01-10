Releases of the week on Netflix; check list with 22 new titles

The film “The Origin of the World” directed by Laurent Lafitte is another release scheduled for the week, which promises to please the platform’s users.

This week, the streaming platform Netflix is ​​releasing several titles in its catalog, with an emphasis on the third season of the series “Operation Ecstasy”. In all, there are 22 titles among films, series and documentaries. The launches of the week on Netflix start this Monday (10) and continue until next Saturday (15).

The film “The Origin of the World” directed by Laurent Lafitte is another release scheduled for the week, which promises to please the platform’s users. We will list all the news from the Netflix catalog by release day.

January 10th (Monday)

Operation Ecstasy: Season 3;

Turning the Table.

January 11th (Tuesday)

January 12th (Wednesday)

Clovehitch’s Killer;

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster;

Cheer: Season 2

January 13th (Thursday)

Indecent;

The Leaked Photos;

The Journalist: Season 1;

Shaman King: Season 1;

Blue blood.

January 14th (Friday)

Riverdance: A Dancing Adventure;

File 81: Season 1;

After Life: You’ll Have to Swallow Me: Season 3;

The House;

Those Black Eyes: Season 1;

This Is Not A Comedy;

Fatuma’s Struggle.

January 15th (Saturday)

Pets 2;

Reins of Redemption;

Universe Z: Season 3;

Come Dance with The Z Universe: Season 3

Now, just choose your titles to enjoy the platform’s releases. In some cases, Netflix may release titles that were not previously announced.