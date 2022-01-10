Remind participants who have already been expelled from BBB – Zoeira

From assaults to allegations of rape and harassment, Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​has already had its share of expulsions. Over 21 issues. a total of five participants were expelled from the reality show.

The most controversial BBB in terms of expulsions was the 19th, with two cases: Vanderson, at the beginning of the edition, and Hariany, about to reach the final.

Remember the BBB expulsions

Daniel Echaniz (BBB 12)

Subtitle: The sister would be unconscious at the time of the sexual act Photograph: reproduction

Model Daniel Echaniz was expelled from BBB 12 after police officers traveled to Globo to investigate a rape report against Monique Amin.

Images from pay-per-view show that after a party Daniel and Monique went under the comforter. In the video, Daniel makes movements that suggest a sexual act between the pair. However, the sister appeared to be unconscious.

The expulsion of the model was announced by presenter Pedro Bial “after rigorous evaluation by Rede Globo” and was given “serious inappropriate behavior”. A police inquiry was opened, but was later filed after Monique did not file charges.

Ana Paula (BBB 16)

Subtitle: Ana Paula, favorite of the edition, was expelled after hitting Renan in the face Photograph: reproduction

After returning from a false wall, participant Ana Paula Renault was expelled from the program for hitting her brother Renan with two slaps during a party.

He reported the occurrence in the confessional and, the next morning, the sister was told he was out. Ana Paula claimed that she just wanted to provoke him. She was one of the favorites to win the R$1.5 million prize, which went to Munik.

Marcos Harter (BBB 17)

Subtitle: Marcos cornered and threatened Emilly Photograph: reproduction

Physician Marcos Harter, from BBB 17, was expelled after accusations of physical and psychological aggression against the champion of the edition, Emily Araújo. In a scuffle, he backed her against the wall as he screamed and pointed his finger. In other situations, he pinched and squeezed her wrists.

“Pay attention! You’re only with me because I want you to win? You have to be with me regardless of who I think has to win. Are you listening to me?”, he said. Marcos’ aggressive behavior towards Emilly was the reason for him to be disqualified from the program.

Vanderson Brito (BBB 19)

Subtitle: Biology professor Vanderson Brito was accused of crimes such as harassment and rape by ex-girlfriends and ex-students Photograph: reproduction

Vanderson Brito, participant of BBB 19, was expelled from the edition for allegations of crimes committed by him before confinement. He was investigated for assault, sexual harassment and rape.

The biology teacher was accused by ex-girlfriends and ex-students. Vanderson was summoned to testify in the investigation and, therefore, Globo had to remove him from the reality show.

Hariany Almeida (BBB 19)

Subtitle: After exchanges of insults, Hariany pushed Paula, who fell to the ground Photograph: Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Hariany Almeida was expelled from BBB 19 a few days before the final, after pushing Paula Von Sperling, the winner of the edition. The fight began when Hariany accused her colleague of being “clueless”.

Paula responded with a “shut up” and the insults began. When she tried to hug Hariany, Paula was pushed and fell. “I love her, but she takes my patience. Stop being like that!”, Hariany said to her friend, after pushing her.