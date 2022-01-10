Replacing Vitamin D Naturally: 3 Easy Home-Making Options

Food is one of the main ways of making a health regime. With this, it is very important to look for forms and ingredients that help in the effectiveness and strengthening of certain areas of health. With that in mind, today, January 9, 2022, at Casa & Agro, from Tecno Notícias, see how to replenish vitamin D naturally. Note some ingredients to add to your food.

Vitamin D is a substance that is naturally produced in the human body, and this occurs through exposure to sunlight. In addition, this vitamin plays a very important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus in the human body, but when there is a lack of it, it can directly harm bone health, thus being able to even cause osteoporosis. So see how to replenish vitamin D naturally.

Read more: The incredible health benefits of golden milk: see what this infusion is capable of and learn how to make it at home

3 options of how to replenish vitamin D naturally

Before starting, know that there are few sources of vitamin D in food, some of the main ones are: meats, seafood and mushrooms. However, always keep in mind that physical exposure to sunlight is very important, with 20-minute walks in mild sunlight, in addition to medical consultation.

1. Boiled egg to replenish vitamin D

The famous boiled egg is a great source of several vitamins. In addition, the preparation of this food does not need to take oil or other industrialized ingredients, which makes it very beneficial for consumption. With this, bet on the ingestion of the egg yolk, because it is in this part that this substance is concentrated.

2.Salmon

In addition, fish and seafood are, in general, great sources. In addition to the fish itself, salmon oil also helps a lot in the regulation of this vitamin. But not only that, in addition to this source of vitamin D, salmon has a high concentration of omega 3. Therefore, bet on it to strengthen the health of your bones.

3.Mushrooms

Finally, all types of mushrooms are great sources of the vitamin in question. But the main suggestion is the raw portobello mushroom. Place the mushrooms in sunlight. See how:

First, slice the mushroom into 9 mm pieces. After that, leave it in the sun for 60 minutes, in late morning sunlight. Finally, you can add the sauteed mushrooms without using oil in your food.

Did you like the tips how to replenish vitamin D naturally? Now, apply these three very easy options to make at home.

