Residential building fire leaves dead in New York | World

A fire in a residential building in the Bronx, New York, caused the death of at least 19 people, including 9 children, this Sunday (9).

According to the Fire Department, 63 people are injured, 32 of them at risk of death, mainly because they inhaled too much smoke. Among the injured are other children as well.

Rescuers work to rescue residents of a building in the Bronx, NY, this Sunday (9) — Photo: Scott Heins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fire broke out just before 11 am, in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of a 19-story building located at 333 East 181st Street

Firefighters arrived on the scene in just three minutes, but the flames had already spread. The fire was extinguished in the early afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 11 am in a 19-story building located at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx — Photo: Scott Heins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

“This will be one of the worst fires we’ve witnessed here in modern times in New York City,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

The wounded were taken to five different hospitals, according to ABC.

The TV network also says the causes of the fire are unknown, but authorities rule out that it was deliberately set.

Firefighters work to contain fire in the Bronx, New York, this Sunday (9) — Photo: Scott Heins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Residential building fire left people dead in the Bronx, New York, this Sunday (9) — Photo: Scott Heins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This article is being updated.

