RJ registers more than 3,400 cases of Covid in the last 24 hours | Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro recorded, in the last 24 hours, 3,451 cases of Covid, according to data from the State Health Department. The capital is responsible for 87.4% of cases, with 3,016 occurrences.
Start operating this Monday (10) three new testing posts for Covid in RJ. People suspected of having the disease can make an appointment online to undergo the exam at one of the nine centers available in the state health network.
The recommendation is that only people with mild symptoms seek the site. Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, such as fever and breathing difficulties, should seek an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) or hospital emergency.
According to SES, with the new service centers, the testing capacity of the state network rises to 2,100 vacancies per day.
Over the weekend, movement was intense at the testing points.
The six testing centers attached to the UPAs last Friday (7) by the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro performed, on Saturday (8), 1,576 antigen tests for Covid. Of these 514 were positive. The positivity index was 32.6%.
The testing center that works together with UPA Bangu was the one that registered the highest number of positive tests. Of the 289 people who underwent the test, 124 were with Covid, representing a positivity of 42.9%.
