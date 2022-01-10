Roberto Dinamite says he discovered tumors and will undergo chemotherapy – 01/09/2022 – Sports

Vasco da Gama’s biggest idol and former president of the club, Roberto Dinamite, 67, announced this Sunday (9) in a publication on social networks that he will begin chemotherapy treatment this week.

According to the post, he underwent emergency surgery on Christmas Eve to unclog part of the intestine, from which he was discharged and is recovering at home. Additional tests, however, would have revealed “some tumors”.

“But unfortunately, [a cirurgia] it was not the final whistle yet. In the tests performed, we found some tumors. Hard news, but I only have one option: raise my head and face this battle,” said Dinamite in a video linked to the message, in which he thanked the team at Hospital Rio Mar, where he underwent the surgery and exams.

“This week I will start my chemotherapy treatment seeking a prompt recovery to return to my activities as soon as possible,” continued the message.

Roberto Dinamite is the greatest scorer in the history of Vasco, in the Campeonato Brasileiro and Campeonato Carioca, with 708 goals scored by the Cruz-Malt team.

Dinamite was also president of the club between 2008 and 2014 and state deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro for five terms by the former PMDB (now MDB).