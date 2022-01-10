Rodrigo Caio sends a message to Flamengo fans and reveals Paulo Sousa’s visit to hospital | Flamengo

Rodrigo Caio spoke up, this Sunday, to try to reassure fans after a new knee procedure. In a post on Flamengo’s official profile, the defender spoke about the recovery process from the infection that took him out of the squad’s re-presentation, this Monday, at Ninho do Vulture, and revealed the visit of Paulo Sousa, whom he calls Mister, in a hospital in Barra da Tijuca this Sunday.

“I appreciate the visit of the board of Braz, Bruno and Mister Paulo Sousa to convey a message of support and strength”

The defender has been hospitalized for a week to treat infection in the arthroscopy points performed on December 7th. The head of the medical department, Márcio Tannure, said in a statement that he was waiting for the result of the analysis of the material removed by puncture on Saturday morning to have a more accurate diagnosis of the bacteria that caused the problem.

– Every day I feel better and stronger. I thank God for enabling me to recover so well, to all the people at Flamengo’s DM, especially Dr. Tanure. Everyone at the hospital has done an excellent job. I am strengthening day by day mentally and spiritually to overcome this difficulty.

Without Rodrigo Caio, Flamengo’s squad will re-present itself this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, to carry out medical exams and Covid-19 tests in the morning and training sessions in the afternoon. It will be Paulo Sousa’s first meeting with the new team members.

