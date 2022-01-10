Rodrigo Faro gets a tattoo with the face of Deolane Bezerra | Television

The presenter Rodrigo Faro surprised the digital influencer Deolane Bezerra by paying a tribute beyond peculiar to the widow of MC Kevin. In “Hora do Faro” shown this Sunday afternoon (9), the communicator surprised the lawyer by showing up with a fake tattoo of Deolane’s face on her arm. Faro also took a sound car and made a declaration of love to the DJ.

“I did a tribute for you. Didn’t you see anything different about me? The tribute is complete”, began saying the Record TV presenter showing the fake tattoo on his arm. “Guys, what is that? It’s a lie, right? Only can! Guys, I had so many tattoos”, the lawyer responded excitedly with the tribute and even made a suggestion for the mother to have a similar tattoo:

“Look how beautiful, I’m very hot, Brazil! Look at this harmonized face”, commented the famous. Rodrigo Faro didn’t miss the opportunity to make fun of the situation: “Looks what an unbelievable match. I can’t say anything either because, in a little while, I’ll be smiling like that, I’m so stretched out”, joked the communicator of Edir Macedo’s station.

Upon arrival at Deolane Bezerra’s mansion, valued at R$ 11 million, Rodrigo Faro appeared in a sound car and made declarations of love to the influencer: “Hello, we are here in front of her house, the mother is blown away. I have a few sentences here for you, Dr. Deolane. Pay attention and listen with your heart. Dr. Deolane, you’re not a broken GPS, but it leaves me adrift, you pretty”.

And the presenter continued with the good-humored amorous declarations: “How many people wouldn’t want to say that to her? Nice to meet you, my name is coffee, because I’m dying to keep you up all night.”, it is worth noting that Deolane Bezerra had to move from her old apartment after neighbors complained about the countless fans who made noise at the door of the famous former condominium with several tributes.

Digital influencer Deolane Bezerra continues to invest heavily in her music career. In December, the widow of singer MC Kevin released a music video together with her sisters, Dayanne Bezerra and Daniele Bezerra. The funk song entitled “Quem Paga Sou Eu” is a partnership with DJ Alle Mark and has already accumulated nearly 300 thousand views in just over 7 hours after its debut.

On social networks, the doctor’s ostentatious funk caused a stir among internet users and Deolane Bezerra ended up becoming a joke on the web: “Okay, but have you guys seen deolane’s new song with her sisters??? KKKKKKK, what horror show”, wrote an Internet user on his Twitter profile. “Shame on Deolane’s music with her sisters, mercy”, declared another. “Someone has to stop Deolane seriously”, said another internet user by the same social network.