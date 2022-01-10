Rodrigo Faro ‘tatua’ Deolane Bezerra’s face and declares himself with love car · TV News

Rodrigo Faro prepared a peculiar tribute to Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin (1998-2021). At Hora do Faro this Sunday (9), the presenter surprised the lawyer with a fake tattoo in his honor and took a love car to the influencer’s new mansion, valued at R$ 11 million.

“I did a tribute for you. Didn’t you see anything different in me? The tribute is complete”, commented Faro, who then showed the tattoo to Deolane on the Record program.

“Guys, what’s this? It’s a lie, right? You just can! Guys, I’ve had so many tattoos”, replied the lawyer, surprised by the joke made by the Record’s contractor. Excited about the “homage”, Deolane suggested that her mother get a similar tattoo.

Rodrigo Faro tattoo with Deolane face

“Look how beautiful, I’m very hot, Brazil! Look at that harmonized face”, mocked the funkeiro’s widow, and Faro joined in the joke: “Look, what an unbelievable harmonization. I can’t say anything either because, in a little while, I’ll be smiling like that , I’m so stretched”.

Upon arrival at the mansion, Faro was supported by a love car. “Hello, we’re here in front of her house, mother who’s cracked. I’ve got a few sentences here for you, Dr. Deolane. Pay attention and listen with your heart. Dr. Deolane, you’re not a broken GPS, but leave me alone aimlessly, you beautiful”, joked the presenter.

“How many people wouldn’t like to say that to her? Nice, my name is coffee, because I’m dying to keep you up all night,” continued Faro during the game.

The presenter made the joke with the declaration of love because the lawyer was forced to leave the building where she lived due to harassment from fans, who made a lot of noise at the condominium door and irritated the blonde’s old neighbors.

Check out some excerpts from the program:

THE #Farotime is in the air with a more than special visit to Dr. Deolane Bezerra’s mansion 🤩 #DeolaneNoFaropic.twitter.com/OqTN1fw9pW — Hora do Faro (@horadofaro) January 9, 2022

Before showing the mansion where she lives, Deolane introduces her family to the @Rodrigo Faro. Look! #DeolaneNoFaropic.twitter.com/uU7QNK0PBu — Hora do Faro (@horadofaro) January 9, 2022