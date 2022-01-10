Rogério was selected, gave up at the hotel and caused chaos

Rogério Alves, 52, from Pernambuco, went through all the stages to join the “BBB”, but shortly before his debut, in 2015, he gave up on entering the most guarded house in the country. The photographer had been selected for the reality show and was at the hotel, in pre-confinement, when he announced to the production that he would no longer participate in the program. A week before the debut of “BBB 22”, he remembers the tense moments he lived through.

It caused quite a stir in my life—and in production.

“The number of people who understood my choice, as well as many who did not accept it. How could anyone give up what, a priori, seemed to be a great opportunity? If I regret not having participated? Deep down, deep down, yes, because today I could be rich and famous. However, I accept that it was the possible choice I made at the time and I don’t regret it,” he says.

Rogério was found by a “scout”, as Globo producers are called who choose interesting profiles for the reality show. In other words, he did not apply for the program, but had to go through other phases of the selection process. The photographer remembers that they tried to convince him to stay on the program, but he had already made his decision.

“tried [convencê-lo para não desistir], the prose was very intense, but I was very determined,” he says. “They wanted me to continue because I did well in the camera game and interviews. He was a different guy, I saw skills that would make a difference in the game”, he explains.

They were very sorry for my decision.

Globo did not expect a participant to give up at that point in the championship. Calls from participants were already broadcast in the program and the production replaced Rogério with theologian Marco Marcon, who entered the “BBB 15” without going through the hotel and with privileged information.

Rogério Alves, from Pernambuco, was announced as one of the participants of the ‘BBB 15’ Image: Reproduction/Globe

Why did Rogério give up on “BBB”?

I was sure it would completely change my life and that scared me a lot.

After five days at the hotel, Rogério began to rethink whether he should really face the reality show, which has already had disastrous effects on the lives of some former participants, like Karol Conká last year. In addition to the fear of exposure, it became clear that he would have difficulties with eating.

“I realized how much I didn’t have food autonomy to manage on my own because at the time I didn’t know how to cook. Not just because I was a vegan. I knew I wouldn’t have different treatment for my food choices in the program. That’s when I decided to give up participating”, claims.

“It was like sudden death”

Rogério Alves compares the confinement in the hotel before the ‘BBB’ to a sudden death. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Twenty years ago, the ritual for the debut of “BBB” has been practically the same. Selected participants go to the hotel and there they begin to understand firsthand what it means to be confined. They are locked in a room, without access to a TV and cell phone, for example. The only possible external contact is with the production. It’s like a waiting room for the show.

For Rogério, passing by the hotel was like “dying”. “You are in the normality of your life and suddenly trapped inside a comfortable hotel, facing the sea, with all your food, physical and emotional needs being met with great efficiency, but without access to a clock, news , television, cell phone and mainly to people (known or not)”.

“Talking about what I lived in the confinement before ‘BBB’ is a very emotional thing. I can compare that experience to a kind of ‘sudden death’.”

Rogério had nowhere to run. It was him with himself the entire time. With your thoughts, expectations and the ghosts themselves. “At first it was agonizing thing, even with the support of the program’s production, always very attentive. That beginning was scary”.

the hotel routine

Rogério remained locked in the hotel for nine days. He left on the eve of the debut of “BBB 15”. During the hosted period, he found ways to survive the “luxury prison” and prepared himself for the resistance tests he would face on the reality show.

“Since I consider myself a person who adapts quickly to the adversities of life, I moved the furniture away from the bedroom to give me more space and created a routine of reading, moving — dancing, stretching and yoga — static resistance exercises, as I I knew I would need a lot of physical control in the program,” he says.

According to the photographer, two habits helped him a lot at this stage. “Drinking water, but lots of water, to help me maintain emotional control, and meditation, which helped me visualize the days ahead,” he says.

Although he didn’t participate in “BBB”, Rogério felt some of the power of the program in his life. “I leave it with my great satisfaction to be able to open my mouth and say that one day, I was on the cover of the Sensationalist newspaper, when I was compared to the mix of Ghandi and Tom Zé — at the time I was bald because I had premiered a play as a hermit here at Recife”.