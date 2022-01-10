Ronaldo ‘sleeps on the spot’ at Cruzeiro and Dracena is keen to sign a defender for Santos

The fans live in anticipation for the official announcement of Ricardo Goulart, who, as mentioned by UOL Sports, signed a two-year contract to be the number 10 of Santos, leaving only the approval of the medical exams and the signing of the contract. One of those responsible for the deal was Peixe executive Edu Dracena, who is even more attentive to the transfer market, finding a loophole to hire a defender for Carille.

This is because, according to a GE investigation, Santos monitors the situation of Maicon, who has already been hired by Cruzeiro, but, due to the transfer ban at FIFA, has not yet been registered with the CBF’s IDB. Remembering that this punishment prohibits the Minas Gerais club from hiring any player until the multi-million debts with the maximum football entity are paid. Knowing this, Peixe does not rule out an attempt to bring the 33-year-old defender to Vila Belmiro.

Another fact is that Maicon has yet to have his contract revised by Ronaldo’s transition team, which bought 90% of SAF do Cruzeiro’s shares to become the Club’s football manager. It is worth stressing that, before the arrival of the Phenomenon, Fox announced several reinforcements for 2022, but the new management has reassessed the contracts to adapt to the new reality of the Minas Gerais club. One of them was Pará, ex-Santos right-back, who terminated his pre-contract with Cruzeiro.

Maicon was revealed by Cruzeiro’s own youth categories, having accumulated passages in Cabofriense-RJ, CD Nacional and Porto, both from Portugal, São Paulo, Galatasaray, from Turkey, and, finally, Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. At the Arab club, the defender played 70 games, where he conceded an assist, made 95 tackles and 109 interceptions, in addition to recovering 424 balls, in other words, an average of six per game. The Fish continues to follow the defender’s case.