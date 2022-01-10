Russia rules out any concession in US talks on Ukraine

posted on 01/09/2022 6:21 PM



(credit: Pavel Golovkin, Eric BARADAT / AFP / POOL)

Russia said Sunday that it would not make concessions under pressure from the United States and warned that this week’s talks on the Ukraine crisis could end sooner. Washington has said that no progress is expected and progress depends on reducing Moscow’s escalation.

Moscow highlighted the fragile prospects for negotiations, while Washington hopes the talks avoid the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is the most tense point in relations between the two countries since the end of the Cold War, three decades ago.

Negotiations begin this Monday, 10, in Geneva, before moving to Brussels and Vienna. But the state-run RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it is entirely possible that diplomacy will end after a single meeting.

“I can’t rule out anything, this is an entirely possible scenario and Americans should have no illusions about it,” he said. “Of course, we will not make concessions under pressure or amid constant threats from participants in the negotiations,” said Ryabkov, who will head the Russian delegation in Geneva.

In an interview with Interfax news agency, Ryabkov stressed that Moscow was not optimistic about the negotiations.

US also not very optimistic

The prognosis for the United States was equally bleak. “I don’t think we’ll see progress next week,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

In response to Russian demands for Western security guarantees, the United States and allies said they were prepared to discuss the possibility that each side would restrict military exercises and missile launches in the region.

Both sides will put proposals on the table and then see if there are reasons to move forward, Blinken said. “To make real progress, it’s very difficult to see this happening when there’s an escalation going on, when Russia points a gun at the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders,” Blinken said in an interview with ABC News.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers are gathered near the Ukrainian border in preparation for what Washington and Kiev say could be an invasion, eight years after Russia took over Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Ryabkov’s comments, who likened the situation to the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, when the world was on the brink of nuclear war, were consistent with the uncompromising line Russia has been signaling for weeks.

Russia denies invasion plans and has said it is responding to what it calls aggressive and provocative behavior by the NATO-Ukraine military alliance, which leans westward and aspires to join NATO.

To further complicate the picture, Russia sent troops into neighboring Kazakhstan last week after the former Soviet oil-producing republic was hit by a wave of unrest. Russia’s Foreign Ministry reacted angrily on Saturday 8 to a scoff from Blinken that “once Russians are in their house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave.”

red lines

Last month, Russia filed a broad set of demands, including banning further NATO expansions and ending alliance activity in Central and Eastern European countries that joined after 1997. The United States and NATO they rejected a large part of the Russian proposals as without beginning.

The United States was unwilling to discuss withdrawing some US troops from Eastern Europe or rule out NATO expansion to include Ukraine, Blinken said.

Abandoning its demands for a more limited agenda would be a major setback that Russia seems unlikely to make, especially after weeks of troop movements near Ukraine and a series of harsh statements by President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin leader said that after successive waves of NATO expansion, it is time for Russia to impose its “red lines” and ensure that the alliance does not admit Ukraine or stationary weapons systems targeting Russia.

Ukraine earned a pledge from NATO in 2008 that it would one day be allowed to join, but diplomats say there is no doubt that it will soon.

NATO has said it is a defensive alliance and Moscow has nothing to fear from it. This is far from Putin’s worldview, which sees Russia under threat from hostile Western powers, which he says has repeatedly broken promises made when the Cold War ended not expanding towards its borders. The United States and its allies challenge such promises.

In two talks over the past five weeks, US President Joe Biden warned Putin that Russia would face unprecedented economic sanctions in the event of further aggression against Ukraine. The Group of Seven Nations and the European Union have joined in the threat of “massive consequences”. Putin said it would be a colossal mistake that would lead to a complete breakdown in relations.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the team led by Ryabkov had arrived in Geneva. Russia is also expected to hold talks with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday 12th and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday 13th.

Monday’s talks will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, an experienced diplomat who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

US detail promises of sanctions

The Biden government and its allies are mounting a punitive set of financial, technological and military sanctions against Russia that they say would come into effect hours after the invasion of Ukraine, hoping to make clear to President Putin the high cost he would pay if send troops across the border.

In interviews, officials described details of these plans for the first time, just before a series of diplomatic talks to defuse the crisis with Moscow.

Plans the United States has discussed with allies in recent days include cutting Russia’s biggest financial institutions from global transactions, imposing an embargo on American or American-designed technology needed by defense and consumer-related industries, and arming insurgents in Ukraine that would lead what would amount to a guerrilla war against a Russian military occupation, if that’s the case.

These moves are rarely telegraphed in advance. But with talks approaching, President Biden’s advisers say they are trying to signal to Putin exactly what he would face, at home and abroad, in hopes of influencing his decisions in the coming weeks. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)