Samara Felippo cries with daughter vaccinated in the US and criticizes Brazilian government · TV News

Samara Felippo cried after her daughter Lara was vaccinated in the United States and criticized the Brazilian government on social media this Sunday (9). The actress shared a record of the youngest proudly holding her immunization slip. “May everyone be able to vaccinate their children!” the artist wished.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Lara is shown holding the paper that shows her vaccination with Pfizer’s immunization agent. “I put this photo crying with longing and with a heart full of happiness, gratitude and hope”, began Samara.

“Amidst a denial and genocidal Brazilian government, which insists on not seeing the pandemic crisis we are going through, on not adopting the use of masks, which insists on not seeing that we are in an outbreak, yes, but that deaths have decreased because of of vaccines, my eight-year-old daughter was vaccinated in the US,” explained the former Globo actress.

“Vaccines save lives. My daughter is on vacation with her father in the US and got vaccinated there. Vaccination in Brazil for children starts this month, so don’t forget to bring your little ones. The mother here cries for joy. May everyone be able to vaccinate your children!” she wished.

Daughters of Samara Felippo, Lara and Alícia Barbosa are the result of the relationship between the actress and Leandrinho Barbosa, a Brazilian player in the NBA. The couple broke up in 2013, and he is currently married to Talita Rocca, with whom he had another daughter.

The stepmother of the girls who sent the photo to Samara, who thanked: “Thank you, Talita, for the photo, for the video and for the love and affection you take care of them”, concluded the artist.

Lara had contracted Covid-19 in July of last year, and her mother had blamed “other people’s irresponsibility” on an outburst published on social media about her youngest daughter’s isolation at home at the time. “I’m going to stay strong. I’m taking care of my daughter and protecting myself, taking care of me”, the artist had said.

Check out Samara Felippo’s Instagram post: