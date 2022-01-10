Santos mapped and tried to hire Endrick, a Palmeiras phenomenon

In 2016, Santos mapped out and tried to hire the boy Endrick, who is just 15 years old, who is a phenomenon in the youth teams at Palmeiras and has stood out in the current edition of the São Paulo Juniors Cup. The boy’s father, Douglas Ramos, said that Peixe did not want to pay a ticket and lodging for him to audition at the club. The boy is from Brasilia.

– At Corinthians, he was also approved, but the club understood that it wasn’t worth paying the rest of the family’s lives, that is, they didn’t believe much either. At Santos, I got in touch so that he could be evaluated, saying that I couldn’t afford the ticket and stay for the test, and they replied that they didn’t work that way – said Douglas Ramos, in Live with journalist Jorge Nicola.

Santos’ version is different. O LANCE!/DIÁRIO DO PEIXE found that the player was nominated for the club by teacher Carlos Roberto, Betinho, who was from the Meninos da Vila de Brasília school, the same one who nominated the boy Ângelo ao Peixe. The club’s observers then got in touch with the athlete’s father, Douglas Ramos, but he had already agreed with Palmeiras.

The deal with the rival included an unrealistic salary for the boy, then just 10 years old, and a job for his father at the club, cleaning the Palmeiras Training Center. Santos officials in the catchment area allege that Peixe could not compete with the Palmeira proposal.

Endrick has 167 goals in 170 games in the youth categories of Palmeiras. In his first year at the club, he has already played Santos as a victim. In 2017, he scored his rival’s title goal at the Paulista U-11 in a 1-0 victory over Santos, at Allianz Parque.