Santos reappears at CT Rei Pelé with physical tests and registers three more cases of Covid-19 | saints

The Santos squad returned to training at CT Rei Pelé this Sunday, after a month of vacation. Defender Luiz Felipe, defensive midfielder Sandry and forward Angelo tested positive for Covid-19 and returned home.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus, Santos will test all its players daily, upon arrival at CT Rei Pelé, each one in their car. Before the re-presentation, Marinho, Léo Baptistão, Carlos Sánchez and Vinicius Zanocelo had tested positive and were already isolated.

Vinicius Zanocelo, however, reappeared this Sunday and tested negative. Therefore, the midfielder has already worked with the rest of his teammates at CT Rei Pelé.

Read more about the saints:

+ Ricardo Goulart is close to being announced as the new 10

1 of 3 João Paulo tests Covid-19 at CT Santos — Photo: Press / Santos FC João Paulo takes Covid-19 test at CT Santos — Photo: Press / Santos FC

Sunday was a physical activity for the Santos squad after the holidays. The players performed specific assessments and work to return to ideal form in the gym at the training center. After the period at the academy, the cast also performed activities on the CT Rei Pelé lawn.

Santos’ pre-season continues this Monday, with cardiological tests.