Santos starts week waiting for Ricardo Goulart and tries to avoid new Covid-19 cases | saints

Santos’ week has everything to be busy. Verbally agreed with Ricardo Goulart, Peixe hopes to announce it this Monday. Meanwhile, he tries to prevent Covid-19 from spreading through the squad led by coach Fábio Carille.

Ricardo Goulart will have a two-year contract and will wear jersey 10 of the saints, but until last Sunday night he still hadn’t signed the agreement.

The weekend was an exchange of documents between Santos and businessman Paulo Pitombeira, who takes care of Ricardo Goulart’s career. With all the details forwarded, both parties understand that the ad is close.

1 of 3 Ricardo Goulart in action for Hebei Fortune, China — Photo: Stringer/ImagineChina/AFP Ricardo Goulart in action for Hebei Fortune, China — Photo: Stringer/ImagineChina/AFP

The hiring of Ricardo Goulart is handled with great care by Santos. The club involved the marketing sector to be able to equate the striker’s salaries, considered high by Peixe’s standards.

Since the beginning of the conversations, Ricardo Goulart welcomed the Santos project, which involves marketing actions, with the use of the player’s image as a poster boy, among other initiatives.

While looking for Ricardo Goulart’s ad, Santos has another concern: the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in its professional cast. Currently, six athletes are on leave because of the new coronavirus.

2 of 3 João Paulo tests Covid-19 at CT Santos — Photo: Press / Santos FC João Paulo takes Covid-19 test at CT Santos — Photo: Press / Santos FC

Santos had already confirmed that Marinho, Léo Baptistão and Carlos Sánchez would not perform again with the rest of the squad last Sunday. In the first activity of the season, however, Luiz Felipe, Angelo and Sandry also tested positive for Covid-19.

The infection means that players will miss part of the pre-season, which can disrupt planning for the rest of the year. Therefore, Santos adopts the maximum possible caution to avoid new Covid-19 cases.

All players in the squad will be tested daily, in their cars, upon arrival at CT Rei Pelé. They are only released to join the rest of the club’s professionals when they test negative for the new coronavirus.

Thus, Santos understands that it prevents cases of new infections from spreading within the cast itself.