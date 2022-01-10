Santos wins with another great goal and keeps 100% in Copinha – 01/09/2022

With ease, Santos won Railway 2-0 at Arena da Fonte Luminosa tonight (9). Lucas Barbosa, at 28 of the first half, and Rwan, at three of the second stage, scored the goals that left Peixe with 100% success in the first phase of Copinha and in the lead of Group 8.

The two teams have already entered the field classified. The beach team advanced in first place, with nine points, and will face Chapadinha-MA, second in Group 7, in the second phase. Railway, which ranked second with six, will face Nova Iguaçu, which won Group 7. The locations and dates of the matches will still be announced by the FPF.

dominant saints

Peixe dominated the match in Araraquara in the first stage and didn’t give space to the home team. The first great opportunity to open the scoring was on the 23rd minute, when Weslley Patati touched it over the goalkeeper and stamped the crossbar.

The goal came out five minutes in a play from the right. Lucas Barbosa started the play by stealing the ball in the attacking field and passed it to Rwan. The highlight of Alvinegro in the tournament rolled as far back as Lucas Barbosa managed to enter the area and, on a plate, sent him with his left leg to score another great goal for Santos in Copinha.

The advantage on the scoreboard reduced the pace of the duel in the final minutes before the break and the clash didn’t have any more great plays until the final whistle in the first stage.

Everything the same in the second stage

After just three minutes, forward Rwan didn’t miss a chance inside the area and scored a beautiful goal to extend Alvinegro’s advantage. The athlete has scored in all of the team’s matches in Copinha so far, reaching his third goal of the year.

The Locomotive couldn’t bother the Fish almost at any time, with the exception of a head in the last move. With many difficulties to articulate their plays, the home club made the goalkeeper Diógenes practically a spectator of the confrontation.

goal factory

The Dener Award, given to the most beautiful goal by popular vote in each round of the tournament, went to Santos in the first round. Rwan, with a painting in front of the Worker, was the most voted with 48.84% of the votes.

In the second round, Patati is competing with another great goal scored against Rondoniense and, now, Lucas Barbosa’s goal comes with good chances of also entering the award. “I think my goal can compete. I’m working for it,” the forward told SporTV at half-time.

success duo

As in the first round, in the 2-1 victory over Operário-PR, Lucas Barbosa and Rwan, in that order, noted Alvinegro’s goals tonight (9).

without saving

Despite being already classified and relying only on a draw to ensure the lead in the bracket, coach Elder Campos sent his best to Santos. Patati, highlighted in the 3-0 victory over Rondoniense, started and played a good game. Ed Carlos also entered Fernandinho’s vacancy, but the commander undid the change during the break.

The Peixe players who took the field in this clash were: Diogenes; Sandro Perpétuo (Caio Henrique), Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires (Pedrinho); Jhonnathan (Rafael Moreira), João Victor (Pedro Michell) and Ed Carlos (Fernandinho); Weslley Patati (Andrey Quintino), Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco.