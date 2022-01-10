Sao Paulo | Between São Paulo and Soteldo everything is defined; Tricolor awaits stalemate resolution on Canadian side

Toronto accepted São Paulo’s proposal and forward Soteldo has already announced the amounts to be received by the Tricolor Paulista, however, there is a deadlock on the Canadian side

The negotiation between São Paulo and Toronto is locked in the negotiation of attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, due to a debt the Canadian club has with the Venezuelan, this prevents any advance from Tricolor, which treats the idea of ​​bringing the former Santos 10 jersey very cautiously. Ceni wants a fast, dribbling player for his attack.

The Canadians’ debt to the Venezuelan striker is in the order of 3 million dollars (BRL 16 million at the current rate), arising from bonuses still signed upon signing the contract. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the striker will not give up this amount, and São Paulo refuses to incorporate the amount in the proposal made to the athlete.

São Paulo and Soteldo already have everything spelled out, especially in terms of contract time and salary amounts, although the athlete is somewhat afraid of returning to Brazil at this time, due to the financial crisis experienced by Tricolor itself, which has more than R$600 million in debt.

Featured in the Santos jersey in the 2020 Libertadores, Soteldo was signed by Toronto in April 2021 for about R$ 34 million, but he didn’t do a good season in the American league. This Saturday, Toronto announced the signing of Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who arrives in July.