São Paulo has a whole team of departures in this transfer window; see who has already left the club

In addition to the arrival of players, the transfer window at São Paulo also has many departures of athletes. So far, 11 pieces that were in the cast have left the team, that is, an entire team has left the Tricolor.

Are outputs in all sectors. In goal, Lucas Perri was loaned to Náutico, while Denis Junior terminated and signed a definitive contract with Bahia, where he was acting on loan for São Paulo.

On defense, three players will not play for São Paulo in 2022. Starting with right-back Orejuela, who was loaned to Grêmio. Another who went to Immortal is defender Bruno Alves, who signed a loan until June 2023. To close his exit in the sector, defender Rodrigo Freitas, revealed at the club, has not renewed his contract and is free on the market.

The midfield was the sector that had the most players leaving. Out four exits. Shaylon terminated his contract just last season. The defensive midfielder William did not have his link renewed and also left the club. Benítez, who was on loan from Independiente-ARG, was not bought by Tricolor and made a deal with Grêmio. The last exit was that of Liziero, on loan to Internacional.

In attack, two athletes left São Paulo: Paraguayan striker Galeano, who was not bought, as he was on loan from Rúbio Ñú-PAR, and Ecuadorian Rojas, who terminated his contract.

OUTPUTS FROM SÃO PAULO IN THIS WINDOW:

Lucas Perri – goalkeeper

Denis Junior – goalkeeper

Orejuela – right side

Bruno Alves – defender

Rodrigo Freitas – defender

William – steering wheel

Liziero – steering wheel

Benitez – half

Shaylon – stocking

Rojas – striker

Galeano – striker

