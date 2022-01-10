São Paulo hits with Pardal and Mimi, both ex-Corinthians | São Paulo

São Paulo reinforced its defensive system with two former Corinthians players. Tricolor hit the signings of defenders Pardal and Mimi, multiple champions by their arch-rivals.

Both signed a commitment for a season and should be confirmed as reinforcements in the coming weeks. São Paulo starts its pre-season work on the 20th, with medical exams.

1 of 3 Pardal left Corinthians and signed a contract with São Paulo — Photo: Marco Galvão/Corinthians Agency Pardal left Corinthians and signed a contract with São Paulo — Photo: Marco Galvão/Corinthians Agency

Pardal left Corinthians at the end of last year, after six seasons with the club. The 28-year-old defender played 186 games for Arthur Elias’ team and won 10 titles.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Mimi returns to Brazilian football after spending a year at Soyaux, in France. The defender defended Corinthians for five years, 130 games and won seven cups.

2 of 3 Mimi returns to Brazilian football, now to defend São Paulo — Photo: Bruno Teixeira/Corinthians Agency Mimi returns to Brazilian football, now to defend São Paulo — Photo: Bruno Teixeira/Corinthians Agency

In addition to the pair, São Paulo also signed attacking midfielder Rafa Travalão, formerly of Internacional. The hiring announcements should take place in the next two weeks.

+ Watch: everything about the São Paulo negotiations