São Paulo hits with Pardal and Mimi, both ex-Corinthians | São Paulo

São Paulo reinforced its defensive system with two former Corinthians players. Tricolor hit the signings of defenders Pardal and Mimi, multiple champions by their arch-rivals.

Both signed a commitment for a season and should be confirmed as reinforcements in the coming weeks. São Paulo starts its pre-season work on the 20th, with medical exams.

Pardal left Corinthians at the end of last year, after six seasons with the club. The 28-year-old defender played 186 games for Arthur Elias’ team and won 10 titles.

Mimi returns to Brazilian football after spending a year at Soyaux, in France. The defender defended Corinthians for five years, 130 games and won seven cups.

In addition to the pair, São Paulo also signed attacking midfielder Rafa Travalão, formerly of Internacional. The hiring announcements should take place in the next two weeks.

