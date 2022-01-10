São Paulo re-introduces itself this week; Ceni has already defined the training schedule

After a month of vacation, São Paulo will re-present itself this Monday (10) and will be back to work at the Barra Funda CT from 12:00 pm

Aiming at the debut in the Campeonato Paulista, scheduled for January 27, against Guarani, away from home, the Tricolor back to activities this Tuesday, the day before, the cast is scheduled to re-appear, which will even have an intense week of training at CT da Barra Funda.

This Monday, the players from São Paulo should re-appear at the CT of Barra Funda between 12:00 and 15:00 for the performance of covid-19 exams in a drive-thru system. As they are coming back from vacation, coming from different places, the athletes will only start training after the results of these tests.

The four reinforcements already announced by São Paulo are expected at the Barra Funda CT this Monday, they are: Alisson, Rafinha, Jandrei and Patrick. Nikão, in turn, should arrive in the capital of São Paulo this week, as São Paulo has not yet made its hiring official.

After the re-presentation and tests of covid-19 this Monday, the activities will start, in fact, on Tuesday, when coach Rogério Ceni will lead the group’s first training, which will also participate in another activity in the afternoon, more precisely at 4 pm.

Athletes who did not take exams on Tuesday will do so on Wednesday, when they will have another day of intense training both in the morning and in the afternoon. By the way, only on Thursday the cast will not hold training in two periods, being limited to one activity, at 4 pm.

Check out the complete schedule of the 1st week of pre-season in São Paulo:

Monday (10/01)

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm / Activity: COVID exams in drive thru system

Place: CT of Barra Funda

Tuesday (11/01)

Time: 09 hours / Activity: Medical exams for part of the group

Time: 10 hours / Activity: Training

Time: 16 hours / Activity: Training

Place: CT of Barra Funda

Wednesday (11/12)

Time :09 hours / Activity: Medical exams for part of the group

Time: 10 hours / Activity: Training

Time: 16 hours / Activity: Training

Place: CT of Barra Funda

Thursday (13/01)

Time: 16 hours / Activity: Training

Place: CT of Barra Funda

Friday (1/14)

Time: 10 hours / Activity: Training

Time: 16 hours / Activity: Training

Place: CT of Barra Funda

Saturday (15/01)

Time: 10 hours / Activity: Training

Time: 16 hours / Activity: Training

Place: CT of Barra Funda

Sunday (16/01)

Free