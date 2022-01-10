Saúde RJ – News – Health Department opens an online appointment for testing for Covid-19

The State Department of Health made the appointment available online so that people with suspected Covid-19 can undergo the test at one of the nine testing centers opened by the State Government. In total, 2,100 places will be offered per day. This Monday (10), three testing poles start to function. They will stay at the Dr. Ricardo Cruz State Hospital (HERCruz), in Nova Iguaçu, at the Iaserj do Maracanã post and at the Célio de Barros Athletics Stadium, also in Maracanã. Last Friday, six testing centers were opened at the Emergency Care Units of Bangu, Campo Grande II and Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone, and Tijuca, Penha and Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone.

To schedule the exam, interested parties must access the link (https://agendamentotestecovid.saude.rj.gov.br/cadastro-exame), insert data such as name, CPF and date of birth. The patient will be able to choose one of the nine testing locations and the opening hours. The agenda will always be open for the next four days. That way, every day, more vacancies will be made available on the website. At the end of the appointment, the system will issue a protocol, which must be written down by the patient, who will also be able to photograph the screen. The appointment is personal and non-transferable. You will need to present an official document with a photo.

– With the increase in Covid-19 cases due to the circulation of the Ômicron variant, we saw the need for testing also in people with mild symptoms, who often do not seek medical attention. The idea is to diagnose this person so that he or she can socially isolate, reducing the transmission of the virus – said Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe.

Rapid antigen tests and also RT-PCR will be offered to monitor the epidemiological scenario. Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, such as fever above 37.5 and breathing difficulties, should look directly to an UPA or hospital emergency, where they will undergo the test and undergo medical care to assess their health status. The state’s 28 UPAs are also carrying out care and testing for moderate and severe cases of the disease.

People who test positive for Covid-19 should be isolated for 7 days from the first day of symptoms, provided there is 24 hours without symptoms.

In addition, coping measures, such as using masks, washing hands, using alcohol gel and avoiding agglomerations, should continue to be followed. Likewise, it is important that the vaccination schedule is carefully observed. Those who have not yet taken the second dose should look for a health center as soon as possible, as well as people who can already receive the booster dose.

Balance of Testing Centers in UPAs

The six testing centers attached to UPAs opened last Friday (7) by the State Department of Health carried out, this Saturday, 1,576 antigen tests for Covid, of which 514 were positive. The positivity index was 32.6%. That is, of every 100 people tested, 32 were with Covid.

The testing center that works together with UPA Bangu was the one that registered the highest percentage of positive tests. Of the 289 people who underwent the test, 124 had the virus – a positivity of 42.9%. That is, of every 100 tests, 42 were positive.