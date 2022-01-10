Scientists encounter giant 180-million-year-old sea dragon

A gigantic, prehistoric ichthyosaur was discovered by scientists in the Midlands, UK.

The “sea dragon” is described as one of the greatest discoveries in the history of British paleontology.

Ichthyosaurus is believed to be the largest and most complete skeleton of its kind found to date in the UK and is also the first ichthyosaurus of its kind (Temnodontosaurus trigonodon) found in the UK.

Conservationist Joe Davis of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust discovered it during routine drainage from a pond in the Rutland Water Reservoir for new landscaping in February 2021.

After reporting the find to the local council and Dr Mark Evans of the British Antarctic Survey, another team of expert paleontologists was assembled across the UK, and the fragile remains of the massive skeleton were carefully excavated in August and September 2021.

According to the water company Anglian Water, which manages the reserve, the discovery is not the first in Rutland Water, which has already recorded two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs, which were found when they built the reservoir in the 1970s.

180 million years old giant

According to paleontologists, it is approximately 180 million years old. Age is determined through studies of clay-rich rocks.

The extinct animal measures about 10 meters in length and has a skull weighing about a ton.

Named sea dragons because of their very large teeth and eyes, the first ichthyosaurs were discovered by fossil hunter and paleontologist Mary Anning in the early 19th century.

Marine reptiles, they first appeared about 250 million years ago and went extinct 90 million years ago.

The specimens ranged in size from 1 meter to over 25 meters in length. Their bodies bore similarities to the shape of dolphins.

Evolved Reptiles

Ichthyosaurs are a specialized group of marine reptiles that lived in water while dinosaurs walked the land.

Scientists point out that they evolved from a terrestrial ancestor that returned to the sea. They lived exclusively in water and gave birth to live offspring.

More than 100 species of ichthyosaurs have been discovered and unearthed around the world. Some have been found with unborn babies inside them.

Ichthyosaurs of this size and complete are incredibly rare and, until then, were only found in Germany and North America.

If the identification of ichthyosaurus as Temnodontosaurus trigonodon is correct, new details will be given on the geographic distribution of the species.