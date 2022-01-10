see how the brand turned out in the country

Ford’s days as one of the brands with the highest volume of car sales in Brazil are over. The focus became more value-added vehicles, aimed at a much smaller audience than in the times of Ka and Ecosport. Fewer customers, but better financial health.

With the exit of its three highest volume cars from the market, the drop in the brand’s positioning within the automobile and light commercial sector was inevitable.

In 2021, Ford sold 17.2% of what was sold in Brazil two years ago. This year, the brand closed with 37,778 units while in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, it sold 218,526 copies.

Compared to 2020, which had 139,225 licenses, the brand sold in 2021 only 27.1% of what it sold in the previous year. The data are from Fenabrave.

With regard to market share, Ford ended 2021 in 11th place with 1.91% of the market. In 2019 and 2020, it was ranked fifth in market share, with 8.22% and 7.14%, respectively. Only General Motors, Volkswagen and Fiat, in addition to Renault (2019) and Hyundai (2020), were ahead in the period.

With the end of national production by Ford, only Peugeot and Citroën were unable to surpass it in sales in 2021, being in 12th and 13th place, respectively, in the ranking. The other automakers behind the American company are the premium or luxury brands, which work with a higher average ticket.

Flavio Padovan, a partner at MRD Consulting and a former executive at Ford, projects that, throughout this year, Ford should see its market share get even smaller, dropping to 1% or even lower.

“It will be below the French Peugeot and Citroën. The big challenge for Ford will be to balance the accounts in a low volume market. In this new phase only as an importer, the company is very subject to external factors, such as exchange rate fluctuations and unavailability of parts and vehicles”, analyzes the specialist.

According to Padovan, it is clear that Brazil and South America have long since ceased to be priority markets for the company and this somehow “blocks” the local operation of the automaker.

“To supply Brazil, Ford is left behind in the queue. The cycle from planning to delivery of the vehicle, passing through production, is much longer compared to the time when there was national production.

Cassio Pagliarini, another former Ford executive, points out that the company’s decision to focus investments on electrification makes it even less competitive in Brazil.

“The high cost of this type of vehicle, whose sales volume is very low in our country, further reduces the range of economically viable options for the Brazilian market”, ponders the partner at the consulting firm Bright Consulting.

Finally, Ricardo Bacellar, founding partner of Bacellar Advisory Boards and director of SAE Brasil, highlights the difficulty arising from the strategy of competing for clients in a much higher price range.

“Ford decided to compete with established premium brands, while its reputation here was consolidated as a generalist manufacturer, with a strong presence in the entry segment and other categories that are not considered premium.”