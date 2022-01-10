See how to improve your Android phone in just 8 steps | Tech | Online Diary

Did you know that there are several features offered in an Android mobile device that make it possible to make it not only safer, but also much more economical? These are details that make the difference and will leave you looking like new. The best part: you don’t have to do much, just complete eight simple procedures!

Although the settings are customized and vary from one Android version to another, the features are the same: knowing your smartphone’s location, saving battery power, improving data security and privacy, and avoiding distractions or disturbances.

1 – Optimize battery



There are a few ways to make your battery last longer, even if it’s old. A device with a healthy battery will ensure that you don’t miss any important calls or messages, as well as essential searches and more.

a) decrease the brightness: You can adjust your screen brightness to lower your Android’s battery consumption. You can adjust manually by simply lowering the “tray” on the mobile screen, where you can set this level.

b) optimize battery consumption: opting for this feature will limit battery life to the apps that the person uses the least. To activate it, just access “settings”, then “battery”. Look for something called “adaptive battery”.

c) activate night mode: any Android version 10 or above has night mode as an option. The function helps to use less energy, as it reduces the strain on the eyes when focused on the device, in addition to improving battery life.

2 – Organize your screen

Another way to make your device like new is to organize your smartphone’s home screen, as the organization will require less effort from the device to load the area where the apps are placed.

3 – Configure “Do Not Disturb” function

One option, which not all Android versions offer, is to disable notifications. The option allows the user not to be distracted by sounds or vibration, allowing to set some limits for interruptions.

4 – In case of cell phone loss…

No one buys a device thinking they might lose it, but it’s always good to be on the safe side. Leave it properly configured so that, if that happens, you can find it without difficulties since, of course, you have an internet connection. The measure also applies to cases of theft.

To configure it, go to the settings, select the “security” menu and look for the option “find my device”. Follow the procedures to enable it and you’re done!

5 – Screen lock

Another measure to ensure that intruders do not tamper with your device without your permission, following the proposal to strengthen security, is to set the time for the screen lock. To do this, simply access the phone’s settings, access security and set the details in “screen lock”.

6 – Change password

The password on a mobile device works like your home key. In other words, those who have access to it will be able to freely enter your device and see various personal and confidential things, such as emails, notes, photos, banking applications, among others.

So, set your password with letters, numbers and symbols and do this often, change it from time to time.

7 – Location Permissions



It may not seem like it, but many apps consume your device’s battery even when they’re not running. Accessing location via apps ends up ruining the places you pass.

To check this, just check “location”, then “app permission” and select one of the options: “allow all the time”, “allow while using app” or “deny”.

8 – Backup

This feature is important to save data that will become available and will be downloaded to other devices in case you decide to change it or even lost it. This option is undoubtedly available on all versions of Android devices.