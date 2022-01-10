Without its traditional party, with the presence of celebrities and professionals from the press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of Golden Globe 2022 in a closed event, updating the winners in real time on their social networks.
On TV, succession was one of the big names in the edition, being recognized as the best drama series, as well as guaranteeing trophies for the performances of the actors Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. In the comedy genre, Hacks beat the favorite ted lasso and took the main prize.
Among the films, the highlight was Dog Attack, which won not only the award for best drama film, but also best direction for Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. The new adaptation of Love sublime love also had important victories. The feature won the award for best film, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress ariana debose in the comedy/musical categories.
See the full list of winners:
Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, by Belfast
Troy Kotsur, for In the Rhythm of the Heart
Kodi Smit-McPhee, for Attack of the Dogs
Best supporting actor in film
Apartment Number 6
Drive My Car
God’s hand
the hero
Parallel Mothers
best foreign film
Uzo Aduba, by In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss, by The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, by Pose
Best Actress in TV Series – Drama
Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, for The Great
Steve Martin, by Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, by Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso
Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Hannah Einbinder, by Hacks
Elle Fanning, by The Great
Issa Rae, by Insecure
Tracee Ellis-Ross, by Black-ish
Jean Smart, by Hacks
Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Paul Bettany, by WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Wedding
Michael Keaton, by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, by Halston
Tahar Rahim, by The Serpent