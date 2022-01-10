see the full list of winners

Without its traditional party, with the presence of celebrities and professionals from the press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of Golden Globe 2022 in a closed event, updating the winners in real time on their social networks.

On TV, succession was one of the big names in the edition, being recognized as the best drama series, as well as guaranteeing trophies for the performances of the actors Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. In the comedy genre, Hacks beat the favorite ted lasso and took the main prize.

Among the films, the highlight was Dog Attack, which won not only the award for best drama film, but also best direction for Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. The new adaptation of Love sublime love also had important victories. The feature won the award for best film, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress ariana debose in the comedy/musical categories.

See the full list of winners:

    best foreign film

  • Apartment Number 6

  • Drive My Car

  • God’s hand

  • the hero

  • Parallel Mothers

    Best Actress in TV Series – Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, by In Treatment

  • Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show

  • Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight

  • Elizabeth Moss, by The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Mj Rodriguez, by Pose

    Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

  • Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish

  • Nicholas Hoult, for The Great

  • Steve Martin, by Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short, by Only Murders in the Building

  • Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso

    Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

  • Hannah Einbinder, by Hacks

  • Elle Fanning, by The Great

  • Issa Rae, by Insecure

  • Tracee Ellis-Ross, by Black-ish

  • Jean Smart, by Hacks

    Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Telefilm

  • Paul Bettany, by WandaVision

  • Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Wedding

  • Michael Keaton, by Dopesick

  • Ewan McGregor, by Halston

  • Tahar Rahim, by The Serpent

