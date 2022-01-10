See when the list of participants of Pipoca and Camarote comes out

The list of participants of “BBB 22” will be released by TV Globo next Thursday (13). The information was given by Patrícia Poeta in the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”.
“Let’s talk about BBB 22, last week we tried to guess from spoilers who would be participating. What we know is that Thursday now will kill our curiosity because we’ll know who the participants are,” said the presenter.
“BBB 22” opens on January 17th.
Yesterday, Tadeu Schmidt revealed some hints of the names, such as characteristics and professions during “Fantastic”.
“There’s one who couldn’t live with friends because he couldn’t stand sharing a house with rowdies — this one will have an easy life at ‘BBB’, it’ll be refreshing. It’s customary to press the flush button with your foot! Who does that? There are people who say they only eat junk food in the street, hidden from their family,” he said.
Today it was director Boninho’s turn to throw more puzzles about the participants.
Check out the tips:
- There are people who love seafood… Just don’t fall for Xepa!
- Who cries for nothing… And now he can get ready to water the plants!
- Go ask for a cooler… With cachaça and beer.
- He has three daughters… But no!
- It’s full of mania… But it’s not the King!
- Some people love a mutt.