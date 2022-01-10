See when the list of participants of Pipoca and Camarote comes out

The list of participants of “BBB 22” will be released by TV Globo next Thursday (13). The information was given by Patrícia Poeta in the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”.

“Let’s talk about BBB 22, last week we tried to guess from spoilers who would be participating. What we know is that Thursday now will kill our curiosity because we’ll know who the participants are,” said the presenter.