See which couples stayed together after the reality show

“Forming a couple” on “BBB” (TV Globo) may be a strategy for some, but others see the relationship born in confinement as serious.

Over the 21 editions, the program has created couples that are together today. Find out which ones!

Daniel Saullo and Mariana Felicio (BBB 6)

Daniel Saullo and Mariana Felício with their children Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Daniel was already “crush” by Mariana when she joined “BBB 6” — they were both models from the same agency, but she only knew him by photo.

They stayed during the confinement, but Daniel ended up getting involved with another participant, the dancer Roberta Brasil. The attitude upset Mari and apparently got it wrong with the public, who soon eliminated him from the program.

After the model left, Mariana also stayed with another brother, Rafael Valente. However, when the program ended, the couple got back into a relationship and since then they have not been separated. Today, they are parents of four children: Anita, Antônio, José and João.

Adriana Sant’Anna and Rodrigão (BBB 11)

Adriana Sant’Anna and Rodrigão with their children Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Adriana Sant’Anna only joined the “BBB 11” more than two weeks after the start of the program, after a quadruple wall.

The sister had a boyfriend out here, but ended up cheating on the boy with Rodrigão. The two starred in several DRs during the confinement, but when she was eliminated, Adriana promised that she would wait for the affair.

Outside the house, they were reunited and continued with their relationship. The two got married in 2015 and have two children together: Rodrigo and Linda.

Andressa Ganacin and Nasser Rodrigues (BBB 13)

Andressa and Nasser have been together since BBB 13 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Another participant who entered the confinement compromised and ended up getting involved with someone else was the beautician Andressa, from “BBB 13”.

The couple formed by her and Nasser starred in one of the most remembered scenes of the program on social media. Drunk, Andressa “declared herself” to the affair in a very unusual way.

“I didn’t want to like it, but I like it. I’m going to do what? Hell! It’s not my fault, I don’t rule it in my heart, Nasser, I don’t. Unfortunately I like you,” fired the person from Paraná.

The two reached the end of the program and are going together. In August of last year, after 8 years of relationship, Andressa and Nasser got married.

Kamilla Salgado and Eliéser Ambrósio (BBB 13)

Former BBCs Kamilla Salgado and Eliéser and their son, Bento Image: Reproduction/Instagram

And there was another couple formed in the same edition. Eliéser had already participated in “BBB 10” and returned to participate in “BBB 13”. Although he didn’t win any awards, he didn’t leave empty-handed, as it was there that he started his relationship with Kamilla.

The affair started as a “joke”, when the two kissed in an activity after getting dirty with ice cream. The couple followed along and, in 2020, they had their first child, Bento.

Franciele and Diego Grossi (BBB 14)

Franciele, Diego Grossi and their son Enrico Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Fran and Diego Grossi drew attention on “BBB 14” for the hot scenes they starred in the house. The two have even given tips for those who want to “move” the comforter. “The ideal is to be as discreet as possible, just do it after the parties. It’s also important to try to dodge the cameras, build a cabin, stay silent,” Diego said in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

The couple formalized the union in 2015 and are parents of little Enrico.

Aline Gotschalg and Fernando Medeiros (BBB 15)

Aline Gotschalg, Lucca and Fernando Medeiros Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The affair of Aline Gotschalg and Fernando Medeiros in “BBB 15” was marked by a love triangle. At the beginning of the program, Fernando stayed with Amanda Djehdian, but “exchanged” his sister for Aline, who entered the house later.

However, when the influencer was eliminated, the brother had a revival with Amanda.

Outside the house, Aline came to declare cheering for another participant. However, a few months after the program, the couple took over the relationship. The two are married and are parents of 5-year-old Lucca.

Paula Amorim and Breno Simões (BBB 18)

Breno Simões asked Paula Amorim to marry him Image: Reproduction/Twitter @paulaamorim

Before starting the affair with Paula at “BBB 18”, Breno “passed the wheel” in confinement and ended up staying with Ana Clara Lima and Jaqueline Grohalski.

Being Ana Clara’s friend, Paula resisted the architect’s advances for a while, until she ended up staying with him. The two followed together and Breno asked his beloved to marry him last year, after Paula won “No Limite” (TV Globo).

Last Christmas, the couple revealed (with the right to a cute video) that they are expecting their first child together.