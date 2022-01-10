SEGA shakes its NFT plans after player criticism • Eurogamer.pt

It won’t if it’s seen as a scam just to make money.

SEGA has revealed that it will curb its plans around NFT if they are seen only as money-making schemes and not as something capable of captivating players.

At a time when Square Enix, Ubisoft and Konami have already started to explore this new technology, SEGA may withdraw its support for the trend that is marking the beginning of 2022 in the video game industry.

Haruki Satomi, CEO of SEGA, confessed to Tweaktown that the negative charge surrounding the NFTs could push the company away from those plans and rule out current plans underway at several studios.

Satomi says they are following the reactions around the world to the announcements made and will have to manage the situation carefully as they don’t want to create something that will win over players and not something that is seen as just a measure of getting more money.

